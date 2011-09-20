HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Ryan Reynolds' House On The Sunset Strip For $1.6 Million

Hunky Ryan Reynolds is usually in the tabloids for breaking up with women, from Alanis Morissette to Scarlett Johansson.Now he’s parting ways with his Sunset Strip home on Carman Crest Drive, which he’s listing for $1,599,000, according to the Real Estalker.

That’s a relative steal; Reynolds paid just over $1.7 million for the home in 2007.

The pad has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom,s and spans 1,789 square feet.

There’s a breathtaking patio with canyon vistas and–bonus! A view of ex-wife Scarlett Johansson’s former home.

The outdoor area

Family room with wood-burning fireplace

Eating and sitting area

The dining room has floor-to-ceiling windows

The den

The wallpaper doesn't seem like something The Green Hornet would want in his house

The kitchen

The bathroom

The outdoor patio

Nice shade

Room to eat and socialize outside

Or to lay out and catch some rays

There's an amazing view

