Ryan Reynolds hints he may have leaked the 'Deadpool' footage that got the movie made

“Deadpool” hits theatres February 12, but the highly-anticipated raunchy comic-book film took 11 years to make and only officially happened after test footage leaked a few years ago.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show,” star Ryan Reynolds, who played the antihero when he appeared in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” explained the extensive process of putting the film together — and why it all happened because of a leak that, well, may be his responsibility.

“It was the worst relationship I’ve ever been in,” Reynolds said. “On-again, off-again. Occasionally we sleep together and it just causes more pain. And then somehow, someway, we got married.”

A script, written by “Zombieland” writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, was developed six years ago and leaked online, which prompted Fox to film test footage. That ended up being put away for four years, but a little less than two years ago, that footage “leaked accidentally onto the Internet.”

“Accidentally?” Fallon asked.

“Here’s the thing, the ‘Deadpool’ fans freaked out and overwhelmed Fox and Fox basically had to greenlight the movie,” Reynolds said.

Though he isn’t owning up to leaking the footage, Reynolds doesn’t exactly deny it.

“I know that one of us did it,” the actor said. “There’s four of us: me, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Tim Miller, the director. We all said at the beginning that somone should leak it, so the idea was planted, but I’m 70-per cent sure it wasn’t me.”

