Ryan Reynolds crashed Hugh Jackman's 'X-Men' reunion, and brought James McAvoy and Sophie Turner with him

Global Citizen / YouTube

The cast of the original “X-Men” trilogy had their Zoom reunion crashed by Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds, along with Sophie Turner and James McAvoy.

Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, and Famke Janssen were reminiscing about the first movie together.

They were catching up as part of Global Citizen’s celebration of everyday superheroes and the heroic acts of healthcare workers.

“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, who starred in “X-Men: Origins” with Jackman, then entered the chat, along with Sophie Turner and James McAvoy.

The cast then left the chat, citing various excuses, leaving Jackman and Reynolds alone.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The cast of the original “X-Men” trilogy had their Zoom reunion crashed by Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds, along with Sophie Turner and James McAvoy.

In a sketch for Global Citizen, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman began by telling Halle Berry (Storm), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), and Famke Janssen (Jean Grey): “It’s kind of surreal guys, can you believe it’s been 20 years since the first ‘X-Men’ movie?”

Berry, Stewart, Janssen, and Jackman all starred in the first three “X-Men” movies in 2000, 2003, and 2006. They were catching up as part of Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite for Our Future on June 27, which celebrated everyday superheroes and the heroic acts of health care workers.

Reynolds than entered the Zoom chat, and Jackman told him: “The cast and I were just reminiscing about the movie that we were all in together.”

Reynolds highlighted that he, too, is a former “X-Men” star, having appeared in 2009’s “Origins” alongside Jackman. The “Deadpool” actor then introduced Sophie Turner and James McAvoy, who starred as younger incarnations of Jean Grey and Professor X in several of the prequel movies, including last year’s “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.”

Turner, who also played Sansa Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” joked: “I actually thought that this was a ‘Game of Thrones’ reunion.”

The stars then quickly left the Zoom chat, leaving a disgruntled Jackman and Reynolds by themselves. Reynolds said: “You know what that makes this a reunion for?”

Liev Schrieber, who played Sabretooth in “Origins,” then joined the chat:”‘X-Men: Origins,’ reunite! Yeah,” Schreiber said.

Watch the full video below:

Read more:

Celebrities who have donated money amid the coronavirus pandemic

Ryan Reynolds worries that his kids won’t think he’s a ‘present dad’ after quarantine ends and he goes back to work

Jake Gyllenhaal says he didn’t want to do Tom Holland’s T-shirt handstand challenge but Ryan Reynolds beat him to it

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.