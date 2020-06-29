Ryan Reynolds crashed Hugh Jackman's 'X-Men' reunion, and brought James McAvoy and Sophie Turner with him

Jacob Sarkisian
Global Citizen / YouTube
  • The cast of the original “X-Men” trilogy had their Zoom reunion crashed by Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds, along with Sophie Turner and James McAvoy.
  • Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, and Famke Janssen were reminiscing about the first movie together.
  • They were catching up as part of Global Citizen’s celebration of everyday superheroes and the heroic acts of healthcare workers.
  • “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, who starred in “X-Men: Origins” with Jackman, then entered the chat, along with Sophie Turner and James McAvoy.
  • The cast then left the chat, citing various excuses, leaving Jackman and Reynolds alone.
The cast of the original “X-Men” trilogy had their Zoom reunion crashed by Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds, along with Sophie Turner and James McAvoy.

In a sketch for Global Citizen, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman began by telling Halle Berry (Storm), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), and Famke Janssen (Jean Grey): “It’s kind of surreal guys, can you believe it’s been 20 years since the first ‘X-Men’ movie?”

Berry, Stewart, Janssen, and Jackman all starred in the first three “X-Men” movies in 2000, 2003, and 2006. They were catching up as part of Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite for Our Future on June 27, which celebrated everyday superheroes and the heroic acts of health care workers.

Reynolds than entered the Zoom chat, and Jackman told him: “The cast and I were just reminiscing about the movie that we were all in together.”

Reynolds highlighted that he, too, is a former “X-Men” star, having appeared in 2009’s “Origins” alongside Jackman. The “Deadpool” actor then introduced Sophie Turner and James McAvoy, who starred as younger incarnations of Jean Grey and Professor X in several of the prequel movies, including last year’s “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.”

Turner, who also played Sansa Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” joked: “I actually thought that this was a ‘Game of Thrones’ reunion.”

The stars then quickly left the Zoom chat, leaving a disgruntled Jackman and Reynolds by themselves. Reynolds said: “You know what that makes this a reunion for?”

Liev Schrieber, who played Sabretooth in “Origins,” then joined the chat:”‘X-Men: Origins,’ reunite! Yeah,” Schreiber said.

Watch the full video below:

