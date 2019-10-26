Ryan Reynolds congratulates 'Joker' for beating 'Deadpool's' box-office record with a hilarious poster

20th Century Fox/Warner Bros. Ryan Reynolds and Joaquin Phoenix each play comic book characters in ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Joker.’

“Joker” is expected to break the box-office record for highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time this week, which means the film is dethroning Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool.”

“R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to…” Reynolds tweeted on Friday morning.

The actor’s tweet included a Photoshopped poster of “Joker” which read “you motherf—–” on it instead of the title character’s name.

R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to… pic.twitter.com/OTy2BqIP4f — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 25, 2019

The poster also lists the names of actors and nicknames for characters in other high-grossing R-rated movies. Here’s that list of names, and the movies they reference.

Deadpool (Reynolds’ own comic-book film)

Neo (“The Matrix”)

Pennywise (“It”)

Jesus (“The Passion of the Christ”)

Hugh Jackman (the actor played Wolverine one last time in “Logan”)

The Wolfpack (“The Hangover”)

Mr. Grey (“50 Shades of Grey”)

Ted (“Ted”)

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros ‘Joker’ is about to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Reynolds’ post was poking fun at a tradition that goes back decades, when directors and filmmakers would send congratulatory notes to one another when the record was broken for highest-grossing movies of all time.

This year James Cameron handed the crown over to Disney/Marvel when “Avengers: Endgame” surpassed “Avatar.”

“Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, is in theatres now.

