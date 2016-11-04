Ryan Reynolds and Conan recreated 'The Notebook' kiss scene and it is everything

The INSIDER Summary:

• Ryan Reynolds and Conan O’Brien recreated “The Notebook” kiss scene. • The clip is hilarious — watch it below.

Ryan Reynolds may not have another big movie out until next May, but it doesn’t mean he isn’t keeping busy in the interim.

The “Deadpool” actor stopped by Conan O’Brien’s show “Conan” with a laundry list of phony items he promoted as his “upcoming projects.” One of the things on his list — aside from an anti-dolphin documentary and ham underpants — was a sequel for Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling’s hit movie “The Notebook” starring O’Brien himself.

O’Brien said he couldn’t recall being involved in any such sequel. Reynolds, of course, was more than happy to refresh his memory.

“Remember that vacation that we took in Tiajuana a couple of years ago and we split that bottle of absinthe?” Reynolds asked. “Well, we fell in love and I filmed it.”

O’Brien then proceeded to roll a clip for “The Notebook 2,” with the late-night host humorously dressed in McAdams famous periwinkle gown and pearls.

It’s quite the sight.

TBS Reynolds played Ryan Gosling’s famous character, Noah Calhoun.

TBS Conan played the part of Allie, originally starring Rachel McAdams.

The “Notebook” bit starts around the 4:00 mark. Watch the clip below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

