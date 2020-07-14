Ryan Reynolds is confused over whether Meghan Markle is still a duchess, and he's not the only one

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, ABC News/Frame Grab via Getty Images Ryan Reynolds joked about Meghan Markle’s royal title.

Ryan Reynolds is confused over whether Meghan Markle is still The Duchess of Sussex.

The actor made an awkward joke on his comedy quiz show “Don’t” after the contestants were asked what Markle’s official title was “before she resigned.”

After the multiple-choice options were given, he said: “Or E, we taped this show seven months ago.”

Reynolds implied Markle gave up her official title after stepping back earlier this year, and it’s something many fans are actually confused over.

Markle is technically still known as The Duchess of Sussex, however, she doesn’t use the “Her Royal Highness” prefix.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ryan Reynolds made an awkward joke about Meghan Markle’s royal title, and it shows he’s still confused over what to call her.

During his comedy quiz show “Don’t” with Adam Scott, the contestants were asked what the duchess’ official title was “before she resigned.”

The multiple-choice options included the Countess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Wessex, the Duchess of Cornwall, or the Duchess of Sussex.

“Or E, we taped this show seven months ago,” Reynolds joked, referencing Markle and Prince Harry’s “step back” in January 2020.

AP The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day.

The contestant got the answer wrong, saying the Duchess of Cornwall, the title belonging to Prince Charles’ wife Camilla.

However, Reynolds was also technically wrong by implying that Markle is no longer a duchess after resigning from her role as a working royal.

Markle became HRH The Duchess of Sussex upon her marriage to Harry in 2018, and he became The Duke of Sussex. The titles were gifted to the couple by the Queen.

However, when they announced they wanted to step back and obtain financial independence, they said they would retain their HRH titles but would no longer use them in an official capacity.

Therefore, Markle is now known officially as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, or alternatively The Duchess of Sussex.

Reynolds isn’t the only one confused by the title change, with several royal fans assuming that since she gave up her HRH title she is no longer a duchess.

“Just a reminder. Meghan is not the Duchess of Sussex any longer. She gave that title up. She is plain old Meghan Markle again because she can not have the Monarch name,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Meghan Markle or Duchess of Sussex? Thought she has already lost her title. Why so much of attention grabbing?”

It’s not uncommon for non-working royals to retain their titles. For example, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is still known as The Duchess of York.

Princess Diana’s title changed from HRH The Princess of Wales to Diana, Princess of Wales, after her divorce from Prince Charles.

When they resigned, there was speculation over whether Markle and Harry would take the royal family’s official last name – Mountbatten-Windsor – reserved mostly for those who don’t use HRH titles.

Although the couple have given their son, Archie, the last name, they have not used it.

Read more:

Meghan Markle’s $US76 dress shows her style is completely different post royal life

11 photos show Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thriving after leaving royal life behind

10 times the royals opened up about their experiences breaking protocol

Meghan Markle says the Mail on Sunday is threatening to name the 5 friends who defended her in an anonymous interview

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.