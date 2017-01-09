Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield sneakily shared a kiss at the Golden Globes

Always keep your eyes peeled during the Golden Globes; you never know what you might spot.

During this year’s show, Ryan Gosling took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for “La La Land,” one of the night’s biggest winners.

As Goldie Hawn started to announce “Ryan,” there was a moment of suspense, as she could have either have been about to announce Gosling or Ryan Reynolds, who was nominated for “Deadpool.” Gosling proved to be the winner, but Reynolds didn’t seem too bitter.

As Gosling went to pick up his award, Reynolds shared a surprising — and surprisingly passionate — kiss with Andrew Garfield, who was nominated for “Hacksaw Ridge”:

And here they are as Gosling walks up to the stage:

You could call this losing with grace.

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissed after Gosling won their #GoldenGlobes category pic.twitter.com/IjjTk6Vrs2

— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

