27 Stunning Photos Of Chicago From One Of The Windy City's Best Instagrammers

Ryan Postel is a videographer and photographer from Chicago, who captures beautiful photos of the windy city on Instagram.

With nearly 40,000 followers, Postel is one of the city’s most widely followed photographers on the platform, and he only uses his iPhone to shoot photos.

Pretty amazing.

Postel also makes films, which you can see teasers for on his website.

He also sells some of his best iPhone prints.

We culled through tons of his Instagram photos of Chicago to find our absolute favourites of the city, and the gorgeous ways he preserves the beauty of this urban landscape.

