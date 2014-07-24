Army Medal Of Honour Hero Breaks The Gavel At The New York Stock Exchange

Boy, they sure don’t make those New York Stock Exchange gavels like they used to.

Former Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts was on hand Wednesday to close out the day at the NYSE, but the gavel ended up breaking on his third strike. He was a bit surprised.

Pitts, who was medically discharged from the Army in 2009, received the nation’s highest award on Monday for his part in fending off a blistering Taliban assault on his combat outpost five years ago.

Kyle White, who received the Medal of Honour in May for a different battle, was also on hand to give his fellow soldier a little bit of friendly ribbing (You can see him in the left of the frame).

Here’s the video from CNBC:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.