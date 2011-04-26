Ryan Phillippe's Acting Career Is Over

Photo: Wikipedia

Ryan Phillippe wants out — of acting, and Hollywood, and tabloids, and the whole famous movie star thing.Phillippe, who is busy promoting his most recent film, “The Bang Bang Club” in which he plays a photojournalist, told reporters at the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend that he’s moving to New York to get away from the paparazzi.



“I think I’m going to end my acting career. I’m so introverted. I’m ready to be behind the scenes. I’m 36, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” the actor told Page Six.

Don’t get too weepy about the wallflower’s departure. A rep for Phillippe, told AccessHollywood.com that the actor is “in fact, not retiring from Hollywood anytime soon.”

Whew. Now we can all get back to reading about important life updates — like recent outings with rumoured girlfriend Amanda Seyfried and what’s going on with that pregnant actress who claims to be carrying the actor’s child.

