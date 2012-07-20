Ryan Phillippe Is Ditching His Gorgeous Los Angeles Home For $7 Million

Photo: The Agency
Former teen sensation Ryan Phillippe has listed his gorgeous Sunset Boulevard home in Los Angeles for $6.995 million. The home features five bedrooms, 6.5 half-bathrooms, 7,450 square feet of space, and an impressive two-story master suite.
The property features a 60-foot pool, a spa, and outdoor cooking area.
This room has so many beautiful things to look at, from the fireplace to the floor-to-ceiling windows.
The kitchen is modern, too. The double oven and double-sized refrigerator make the home a great place to entertain.
