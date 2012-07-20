Ryan Phillippe Is Ditching His Gorgeous Los Angeles Home For $7 Million

Meredith Galante
Former teen sensation Ryan Phillippe has listed his gorgeous Sunset Boulevard home in Los Angeles for $6.995 million. The home features five bedrooms, 6.5 half-bathrooms, 7,450 square feet of space, and an impressive two-story master suite.

The property features a 60-foot pool, a spa, and outdoor cooking area.

This room has so many beautiful things to look at, from the fireplace to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kitchen is modern, too. The double oven and double-sized refrigerator make the home a great place to entertain.

The pool is 60 feet long and has underwater speakers.

There's a great view of downtown.

The home sits on more than a half an acre of property.

Look who just sold his house.

