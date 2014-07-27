21 Stunning Photos Taken By A 15-Year-Old Instagram Photographer

Ryan Parillo is regarded as a prodigy when it comes to his work behind the camera lens.

The 15-year-old (yep, born in 1998) first picked up a camera at age 7, taking photos of random things around his house. He didn’t have any technical skill, of course, but by trial and error he would figure out what worked and what didn’t based on the outcome of his snapping.

A few years later, his parents surprised him with a Canon DSLR, but it was too overwhelming to learn. His parents told him that unless he took the camera seriously and really learned how to use it, he couldn’t bring it out of the house. Discouraged, Parillo’s interest in photography began to fade.

Until the day his sister got an iPod Touch and with it, an app called Instagram.

He soon made an account for himself (@Novess on Instagram) and fell right back in love with photography again. He learned how to use the Canon, and joined a community of Instagrammers in New York, building his following as he posted his photos, some taken with his Canon and some taken on the app.

Parillo uses Instagram as a platform to promote his website, where he sells prints of his stunning photos, mostly of urban backdrops.

You can visit his site and purchase his work here at NovessPhoto and see his awesome Instagram feed here.

Parillo says ultimately, he’d like to study photography in college, and then build a consulting business where he works with brands to promote them on Instagram.

