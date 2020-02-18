Trump shared a video of Ryan Newman's horrific Daytona 500 crash, which saw his car flip over and burst into flames

US President Donald Trump on Monday night tweeted a video showing the horrific crash that injured NASCAR driver Ryan Newman during the Daytona 500.

Newman was seriously injured when he crashed after being spun out on the final lap of the race.

Soon after the crash, Trump tweeted that he was praying for Newman, calling him a “great and brave” driver before sharing video of the accident.

NASCAR said in a statement Monday night that Newman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The race was won by Denny Hamlin, who claimed his third Daytona 500 victory.

On the race’s final lap Monday evening, Newman – who was leading the race – was spun out, hitting the wall hard and then flipping into the air before his car caught fire. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening, NASCAR said in a statement.

Soon after the crash, Trump tweeted that he was praying for Newman, calling him a “great and brave” driver. Trump had been in attendance at the start of the Daytona 500 on Sunday but was not attending the actual race Monday.

Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

After sending his prayers to Newman, the president went on to retweet NASCAR’s statement about the crash, following up with a video of the crash occurring and a GIF of a separate crash in the race.

The video, from Fox’s NASCAR network, showed the full final lap of the race, while the GIF, posted by Xfinity Racing, showed the moment a crash involving numerous cars happened 17 laps before the end of the race.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Xfinity’s GIF was accompanied by the caption: “You didn’t think we were getting through this without the Big One, right?” The phrase “Big One” is generally used to describe any NASCAR crash involving more than five cars.

The first crash Monday involved 19 cars, including the seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who was racing in his final Daytona 500.

You didn't think we were getting through this without the Big One, right? #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/DKyXLKNUky — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) February 17, 2020

The race was ultimately won by Denny Hamlin, who claimed his third Daytona 500 victory, becoming the first leader of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series.

“Number one, we’re praying for Ryan,” Hamlin said on Fox after the race, as Business Insider’s Cork Gaines reported.

“The finish, the history, that’s all great. One day it will all sink in. But right now all I’m thinking about is Ryan Newman,” he said later on ESPN.

