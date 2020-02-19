The driver who collided with Ryan Newman in the horrific Daytona 500 crash found out on camera that Newman had been taken to the hospital

The NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was hospitalized and in “serious condition” following a devastating wreck during the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night.

Corey LaJoie, the driver who unavoidably slammed into the back of Newman’s car and sent it hurtling into the air, found out on camera that Newman had been sent to the hospital.

In an interview on “Good Morning America,” LaJoie told Michael Strahan that he didn’t even know who he hit during the chaotic final lap.

And despite his direct involvement in the scary scene, Corey LaJoie, the American driver who unavoidably slammed into the back of Newman’s car and sent it hurtling into the air, had no idea how severe the crash was until he spoke with reporters.

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports Corey LaJoie slammed into Newman’s car.

While rescue crews extinguished the flames and pulled Newman from the wreck, LaJoie was also receiving medical care. A video shared by Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass showed LaJoie learning that Newman had been transported to the nearby Halifax Health Medical Centre.

LaJoie’s shock and concern about Newman’s situation were apparent despite the media scrum surrounding him.

“Oh! What?” he said, adding, “Well, the narrative kind of changed a little bit now that Bob said he went straight to the hospital – that’s obviously scary.”

Corey LaJoie reacts to the news that Ryan Newman was taken to the hospital and describes his view of the wreck. pic.twitter.com/TlMj7aRF9Z — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 18, 2020

Shortly after the race, LaJoie shared his concern for Newman on Twitter.

Dang I hope Newman is ok. That is worst case scenerio and I had nowhere to go but smoke. — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) February 18, 2020

In an interview on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, LaJoie, who finished the race in eighth place, told Michael Strahan that he didn’t know who he hit during the chaotic final lap of the year’s highest-profile NASCAR race.

“It was wild, man,” LaJoie said. “I didn’t even know who I hit, because you’re concentrating on trying to get a good finish, and nobody realises how fast 200 mph is or how light or how uncontrollable these cars are when you get out of shape.

“I didn’t even know who I hit or what the extent of the crash was until after I got out of the infield care centre – until somebody told me that Ryan, they took him straight to the hospital,” he added. “I was obviously nervous. I still haven’t seen the replay beyond what was shown right there. So it was obviously a very, very scary crash.”

"It was wild, man. I didn't even know who I hit." NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie, who was driving the car that unavoidably slammed into the back of Ryan Newman's, recalls the "scary crash" on @GMA. https://t.co/ZJQecD3nWf pic.twitter.com/zgV2UEQfZF — ABC News (@ABC) February 18, 2020

The 28-year-old also took a moment to credit NASCAR’s research and development with working to develop the safest possible race cars.

“The fact that he’s still with us and he can hopefully make a full recovery is just a testament to the NASCAR R&D group and how safe they’re trying to make these race cars,” LaJoie said.

As is common after a serious accident, NASCAR took both Newman’s and LaJoie’s cars to its Research and Development Centre to examine them, per Fox 46’s Brett Baldeck.

