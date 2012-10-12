RYAN TO BIDEN: I Know You're Stressed About Obama, But Stop Interrupting Me

Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan couldn’t resist a little gloating about the presidential race Thursday night, when he faced off against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in their only debate of the 2012 race.



Taunting his opponent during a heated exchange over Democratic health care reforms, Wisconsin Congressman suggested that Biden was perhaps feeling the pressure after President Barack Obama’s disastrous debate performance in Denver last week.

“Mr. Vice President, I know you are under a lot of duress to make up for lost ground,” he said. “But I think people will be better served if we don’t keep interrupting each other.”

Biden bursts out laughing: “Don’t take all the four minutes then.”

Watch the clip below:

