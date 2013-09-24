NHL Teams Break Out In A Line Brawl In A Preseason Game

Sunday’s Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game produced some fireworks during the NHL preseason as the teams got into a a huge brawl during the game.

The fight started on center ice but the Maple Leafs’ goalie Jonathan Bernier and Buffalo Sabres’ goalie Ryan Miller had a boxing match of their own aside from everyone else. While Miller is among the best goalies in the league, his fighting skills may not be up to par and looks to have got the brunt of this exchange (See 1:20 for goalie fight):

— Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) September 23, 2013

