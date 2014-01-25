Former Top Hill Staffer Facing Child Porn Charges Found Dead In Apparent Suicide

Ryan Loskarn, a former top aide to Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) who faced charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, was found dead Thursday in an apparent suicide.

Loskarn’s body was found at approximately noon on Thursday at his parents’ home in Sykesville, Md., said Colonel Phil Kasten of the Carroll County Sheriff’s office.

Here’s Kasten’s full statement:

“At approximately 12 p.m. yesterday, Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a private residence in the 6900 block of Kenmar Lane for a report of an unconscious male, believed to be deceased. Family members reported finding 35-year-old Jesse Ryan Loskarn unresponsive in his basement where he’d been residing with family since this past December. The preliminary investigation indicates that Loskarn may have taken his own life, and his body has since been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for Autopsy. The investigation continues….”

Alexander placed Loskarn on leave in December, the day he was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography and attempting to distribute it. Alexander fired Loskarn later that day.

“For everyone involved, this is a sad and tragic story from beginning to end,” Alexander said in a brief statement Friday.

