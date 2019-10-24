Ryan Lochte says he would often wake up crying after the Rio Olympics scandal as he attempts to make a comeback for the Tokyo Games this summer

NBC News Ryan Lochte appeared on the ‘Today’ show on Wednesday.

The six-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte appeared on the “Today” show Wednesday morning to discuss his efforts to make a comeback at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The swimmer discussed the scandal that lost him fans at the most recent Summer Games, in Rio de Janeiro, when he was caught lying about an armed robbery.

Lochte told NBC News’ Craig Melvin he would “wake up crying” after the scandal and felt bad about disappointing fans who looked up to him.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ryan Lochte on Wednesday discussed the scandal that got him barred from swimming for 10 months after the Rio Olympics and his bid to make a comeback in time for this summer’s Tokyo Games.

The six-time Olympic gold medalist’s reputation was ruined in 2016 when he acknowledged “overexaggerating” claims that he was robbed at gunpoint during a night out in Brazil. He had instead been confronted by security after his group broke a bathroom door at a gas station.

While a criminal case against Lochte, 35, was later dismissed, the scandal caused him to lose sponsors and get barred from competing for nearly a year.

“It was hard – it got to points where I would wake up crying,” Lochte recalled in an interview on the “Today” show Wednesday morning. “I was like: ‘Man, I wish I could just go disappear. Go on a remote island and just not see anyone.'”

Lochte ran into further issues last October, when he decided to enter rehab after another drunken incident at a Newport Beach, California, hotel.

Giving up alcohol and becoming a family man have turned his life around, Lochte said. In September 2018, Lochte married the former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid, the mother of his 2-year-old son, Caiden Zade, and 4-month-old daughter, Liv Rae.



Read more:

Ryan Lochte had suicidal thoughts after his Rio Olympics robbery scandal



Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Lochte competing at the US National Championships of swimming in August.

He’s now committed to making a comeback in time to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games, and he looks on track to do just that after winning the 200-metre individual medley at the US National Championships in August, a feat that qualifies him to compete in June’s Olympic Trials.

He also has the advantage of having a legend in his corner. Lochte told NBC News’ Craig Melvin that his former teammate Michael Phelps had been giving him some tips on how to make his comeback.

When asked why he was so determined to make it to one more Olympics, Lochte said he wanted to prove something to his children.

“I want to show my kids that no matter what, no matter how many times you get knocked down, that you can get back up and you can keep fighting,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.