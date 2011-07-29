DOMINATION: Ryan Lochte Beat Michael Phelps At The World Championships Again Today

Ryan Lochte beat Michael Phelps in the 200-meter individual medley today in world-record time.



This is the second-straight time he’s beaten Phelps after winning the 200-meter freestyle on Tuesday.

Lochte set a world record of 1:54.00, which is .10 seconds better than the mark he set while wearing a now-banned high tech suit at the World Championships two years ago.

“I wanted to do something that everyone thought was impossible,” Lochte told the AP. “Since they banned those suits, everyone thought a world record would never get touched again. I just wanted to show everyone that can happen. That’s why we have records — they’re meant to get broken.”

Lochte now looks to be the preeminent American swimmer heading into next summer’s London Olympics.

Phelps came in second to Lochte in both races.

Here’s the video (the race starts at 1:27):

