Ryan Lochte and 3 other US swimmers have reportedly been suspended over Rio gas station incident

Ryan Lochte and U.S. swimmers Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger, and Jimmy Feigen have reportedly been suspended over the now-infamous Rio gas station incident that took place during the Olympics.

According to TMZ, Lochte’s suspension will be 10 months and is expected to be longer than the other three swimmers’.

USA Today reports that the suspension is expected to be announced Thursday.

TMZ reports that the suspension was handed down by the US Olympic Committee, US Swimming, and the International Olympics Committee.

Lochte had initially said the group of swimmers were robbed at gunpoint after a night out in Rio. However, in the following days, reports and security footage found little evidence of such an event. Lochte later admitted to “over exaggerating” the story, and later reports said the swimmers had damaged a gas station bathroom. When they tried to leave, security at the gas station pulled out their guns and demanded money for the damage.

