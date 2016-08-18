New evidence has emerged that casts more doubt about Ryan Lochte's story of being robbed in Rio

A judge in Rio gave the police the authority to seize the passports of American swimmer Ryan Lochte and teammate Jimmy Feigen after the police presented X-ray scans from the Olympic Village security checkpoint, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the report, the scans show that the athletes were still carrying the items that they later claimed had been stolen before returning to the village.

Lochte reportedly left Brazil on Tuesday before his passport could be confiscated, but Feigen told the San Antonio Express-News that he is still in Rio.

From the Daily Mail:

“Records retrieved by investigators from the X-ray machine through which the athletes passed in the Village also showed that the men were carrying all the belongings which they had claimed in sworn statements to police had been stolen.”

This new information comes after the Rio court asked for the confiscation of the athletes’ passports so they could be subjected to further questioning after they “were unable to provide key details in police interviews,” according to the AP.

The US Olympic Committee confirmed that Rio police went to the Olympic Village on Wednesday morning to take the swimmers’ passports, according to Steve Wilson of the AP. But when they arrived, the swimmers had already “moved out.”

Lochte’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

NOW WATCH: The best moments of the Rio Olympics so far



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.