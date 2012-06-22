Check Out The Unorthodox Strong-Man Exercises Ryan Lochte Is Using To Dethrone Michael Phelps

Lorenzo Arguello

U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte is quickly becoming THE athlete to watch at this year’s summer Olympics in London.

He’s poised to take over Michael Phelps’ well-entrenched place atop the swimming world.

In a special Outside the Lines piece for ESPN, Lochte revealed that in order to reach that pinnacle he’s ditched his usual late-night fast food runs for an intense workout program that includes exercises from Strongman competitions once-a-week.

Here are some of those crazy exercises:

Launching what looks like a pony keg about 20 feet over his head

Ryan Lochte Strongman Olympic training regiment

Photo: ESPN

Lifting a large, heavy metal bar above his shoulders

Ryan Lochte Strongman Olympic training regiment

Photo: ESPN

Flipping over a massive, 650-pound tire

Ryan Lochte Strongman Olympic training regiment

Photo: ESPN

And dragging a 400-pound metal chain for more than 300 feet

Ryan Tannehill's wife Lauren Tannehill

Photo: ESPN

