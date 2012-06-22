Check Out The Unorthodox Strong-Man Exercises Ryan Lochte Is Using To Dethrone Michael Phelps

U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte is quickly becoming THE athlete to watch at this year’s summer Olympics in London.
He’s poised to take over Michael Phelps’ well-entrenched place atop the swimming world.
In a special Outside the Lines piece for ESPN, Lochte revealed that in order to reach that pinnacle he’s ditched his usual late-night fast food runs for an intense workout program that includes exercises from Strongman competitions once-a-week.
Here are some of those crazy exercises:
Launching what looks like a pony keg about 20 feet over his head
Photo: ESPN
Lifting a large, heavy metal bar above his shoulders
Photo: ESPN
Flipping over a massive, 650-pound tire
Photo: ESPN
And dragging a 400-pound metal chain for more than 300 feet
Photo: ESPN
