Ryan Lochte is engaged to a former Playboy model

Matt Hazlett/Getty Images Ryan Lochte is ready for marriage.

It’s been a wild year for Ryan Lochte: He won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics, lost major sponsors after his drunken gas station fiasco, became a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, and was charged by a pair of anti-Lochte protesters right on the show’s stage.

But it seems things are looking up for the 32-year-old swimmer as 2016 winds down: He’s given up on Tinder and is now engaged to former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid, 25.

The pair met this January in a Los Angeles nightclub, the Associated Press reports.

On Sunday, Reid posted a photo on Instagram to announce the engagement. It shows the couple kissing — and a large diamond rink on Reid’s left hand. “Speechless. Absolutely beautiful. So in love with YOU,” she wrote in the caption.



“Memories forever!!!” Loche wrote on his own Instagram celebrating the engagement. He used the hashtag: #TheLochtes.



Earlier this month, Lochte announced that he was ready to propose to Reid. “My family says, ‘Don’t you think it’s a little too soon?’ I’m like, ‘Can you put a time on love? Can you?'” he told USA Today Sports.

He also said that he realised Reid was “the one” when she supported him throughout his Rio controversy.

“From the very first time I met her, everything has like clicked,'” Lochte continued. “She doesn’t care about my fame…All she cares about is me being happy.”

No word yet on whether they will swap out the traditional “I do” for Lochte’s favourite catchphrase, “Jeah.”

