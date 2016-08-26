Ryan Lochte is joining ABC's 'Dancing With the Stars'

Ryan Lochte is reportedly trading his speedos for dancing shoes for a spot on the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

Several news outlets report that the 32-year-old Olympic swimmer has joined the reality dance competition’s 23rd season.

A show insider told People that “Ryan has wanted to be on the show for years.”

Another source told the magazine that Lochte could be a frontrunner on the season, which hasn’t officially named the season’s cast yet.

But a show representative told Business Insider that ABC doesn’t comment on casting rumours. The entire cast will be announced on the August 30 episode of “Good Morning America.”

This won’t be Lochte’s first reality show. He previously starred on the E! reality show, “What Would Ryan Lochte Do?” It was universally panned by critics and canceled after one season.

The new “DWTS” headlines are probably a welcome change for Lochte. The 12-time Olympic medalist is suffering from the fallout of creating an international debacle after lying to Rio and Olympic authorities about he and three fellow Team USA swimmers being robbed at gunpoint during a night out on the city last week.

Instead, the swimmer has admitted that they were confronted by an armed security guard after vandalizing a gas station bathroom.

Since the swimmer’s fabrication of events has come to light, he was dropped by all of his sponsors.

He will also face possible sanctions from the Olympic committee, in addition to further investigation by Brazilian officials.

