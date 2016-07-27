Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is using Tinder

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is headed to Rio for the 2016 Games, but he’s also competing in a very different competition: The one for your heart.

You see, Lochte, who claims to have coined the phrase “jeah,” is on Tinder. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the 31-year-old revealed that he’s recently started using the popular dating app.

The 11-time medalist explained that he had been using an app called Bumble, but decided to ditch it because “the girl always has to make the first [move], and I don’t really like that. I don’t think that’s a woman job. So I got off that.”

Somewhat dated gender politics aside, Lochte then turned to Tinder after hearing that Tinder was a big hit at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

“So I got on it and I’ve been matching up with a bunch of gorgeous women who are smart, they have professional jobs and everything,” he explained. “I’m like, ‘Wow, this is perfect.’ So I’ve been on Tinder lately.”

He hasn’t been on any dates yet — just talking with women for now — but he explained his approach to Cosmo.

“You can’t say, like, looks aren’t everything because, I mean, that’s the first thing that people see,” he said. “So you definitely see their picture and then you look at their bio and they tell you their job description. I want someone that has goals and all that. Sometimes they post their Instagram name, and you can look at their Instagram and just see how they present themselves.”

Rio is handing out 450,000 free condoms to athletes in the Olympic Village during the games, which works out to about 42 per person. It’s lit.

