Ryan Lochte Is Inviting Everyone To Come Party With Him Tonight

Ryan Lochte is finished competing the the 2012 Summer Games, so he has plenty of time to relax and have fun the rest of the week. Tonight, he’s going to the Punch Bowl Pub in London, and he’s inviting all his Twitter followers out for a drink! If you’re in London, there may be no better way to spend a Thursday evening.



If your in London come to Punch Bowl pub and have a pint with me! # Jeah — Ryan Lochte (@ryanlochte) August 9, 2012

