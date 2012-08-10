Ryan Lochte Is Inviting Everyone To Come Party With Him Tonight

Nicholas Schwartz
Ryan Lochte

Photo: NBC Olympics

Ryan Lochte is finished competing the the 2012 Summer Games, so he has plenty of time to relax and have fun the rest of the week. Tonight, he’s going to the Punch Bowl Pub in London, and he’s inviting all his Twitter followers out for a drink! If you’re in London, there may be no better way to spend a Thursday evening. 

