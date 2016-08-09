Prepare to melt over this video of Ryan Lochte's grandma cheering him on

Ryan Lochte may be busy winning gold medals and swiping right on Tinder in Rio, but he still has time to pay tribute to his biggest fan — his grandma.

The US Olympic swimmer took to Twitter on Monday night to give a shout out to his 95-year-old grandmother. Lochte posted an adorable video of his grandma being wheeled around her nursing home, proudly holding a makeshift Olympic “torch.”

My grandma at age 95 carrying the #olympictorch at her nursing home. Representing #USA pic.twitter.com/RrVe7h0WH3 — Ryan Lochte (@RyanLochte) August 8, 2016

In the video, people around Lochte’s grandmother in the nursing home are waving American flags in support.

“My grandma at age 95 carrying the #olympictorch at her nursing home. Representing #USA,” Lochte wrote.

Lochte’s grandma isn’t the only supportive relative to go viral during these Olympic Games. Previously, British Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty’s

74-year-old grandmother Mavis Williams went viral after dubbing herself #OlympicNan. She’s been tweeting emoji-laden messages of encouragement to her grandson as he competes in the Rio games from her home in Staffordshire, England.

And USA gymnast Aly Raisman’s parents, Lynn and Rick, are once again a sensation for their nervous reactions while watching their daughter compete.

Here’s hoping we’ll get even more amazing stories about the realtives of Olympians as the Summer Games continue.

NOW WATCH: A makeup artist on YouTube does a mean Harley Quinn



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.