Ryan Lochte Destroys Michael Phelps At The Olympics

Ryan Lochte went head-to-head with Michael Phelps for the first time in this year’s Olympics during the 400-meter Individual Medley. And in the end, it wasn’t even close as Lochte took home the gold and Phelps finished out of the medals a distant fourth.



It also marked the first gold medal for the United States.

Phelps kept the race close early, but Lochte pulled away during the third leg, the breast stroke and then coasted during the final freestyle leg, winning by three seconds.

Check out the replay of the race here >

Here’s the winner with his first gold medal of London 2012:

Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images

