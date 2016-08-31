Ryan Lochte announces new collaboration with a handheld alarm 'that can get you out of a bad situation'

Ryan Lochte is slowly getting back onto his feet after being dumped by all of his sponsors.

With his alleged robbery in Rio seemingly in the rearview mirror, Lochte on Tuesday announced his newest sponsor, and it’s a fairly ironic one.

Lochte will be working with ROBOCOPP, which is a company that makes handheld “sound grenades,” to alert people of danger.

As Lochte says in the announcement, “All you do is pull the pin, and it releases a startling alarm that can get you out of a bad situation.”

The timing and the company itself don’t seem to be any coincidence for Lochte. As he notes at the beginning of the video, “I’ve been travelling a lot lately. We all like to have fun, but it’s a good idea to stay safe.”

Watch Lochte’s announcement below (and mind your volume):

NOW WATCH: Usain Bolt avoids this one type of food



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.