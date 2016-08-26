Ryan Lochte reportedly charged over false robbery claim and summoned back to Rio

Rio Police have charged US swimmer Ryan Lochte over a false robbery claim, according to AFP.

According to ESPN, Brazil’s Justice Department is summoning Lochte back to Rio to appear in court for a hearing about the night of what he alleged was a robbery in Rio, which he has since described as an “over-exaggeration.”

According to ESPN, Lochte will not be permitted to give his testimony in the United States. However, he won’t be extradited, as the criminal case will reportedly continue with or without his testimony.

Lochte, along with three other US swimmers, had claimed they were robbed at gunpoint after a night out in Rio. However, in the following days, Rio police found little evidence to support their claims. Reports and security footage appeared to show that the events Lochte described actually stemmed from a fight with security at a gas station where he and his teammates had stopped to use the bathroom.

Lochte and his teammates reportedly damaged the gas station bathroom and were stopped by security when they attempted to leave. In a confrontation with security over the damaged bathroom, security reportedly pulled their guns on the swimmers and demanded money for the damages. The swimmers paid them in cash and left the gas station.

Lochte has since apologised for the incident. He has faced continued backlash this week, as all of his sponsors dropped him as a spokesperson.

Lochte’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

