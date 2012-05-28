Meet Ryan Lochte, The Olympic Swimming Sensation Who's Going To Make Everyone Forget About Michael Phelps

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Ryan Lochte announced himself on the world stage when he dominated the World Championships last summer.Since then, his star has continued to rise.



His big personality, good looks, and unmistakable talent have made him one of the biggest names going into the 2012 Olympics.

He’s already won three Olympic gold medals. But now he’s poised to become the American athlete who stands out in London.

