Jury Says Singer Ryan Leslie Actually Has To Pay The $1 Million He Offered For His Stolen Laptop

A jury of singer/producer Ryan Leslie’s peers found yesterday that he actually has to pay a $1 million reward he promised for a laptop that vanished in Germany, The New York Post reports.



The bigtime producer promised the reward on a Youtube video but balked at actually paying it to Armin Augstein, an auto shop owner who discovered the laptop and external hard drive.

Leslie says his massive reward was contingent on his ability to get back unreleased songs on the hard drive, and that they weren’t there when he got it back, the Post reported.

However, a judge told jurors they could assume the data was there when Augstein returned the electronic goods.

Augstein, who’s 54, said through an interpreter that he’s “very happy” with the American judicial system, noting it’s “so totally different from” Germany’s, the Post reported.

Here’s Leslie’s YouTube video:



