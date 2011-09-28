A Yale Philosophy Major Saved The Red Sox' Season Last Night

Photo: AP

With its two top catchers out with injuries, the Red Sox turned to rookie Ryan Lavarnway behind the plate in a must-win game last night.Lavarnway promptly saved Boston’s season, going 2-4 with two homeruns and four RBI to kept the Sox tied with Tampa going into the final day of the season.



As it turns out, Lavarnway has a cool story.

He graduated from Yale in 2008 with a degree in philosophy.

After being named Third-Team All-American by Baseball America, he was taken by the Red Sox in the sixth round of the 2008 draft — a rare accomplishment for an Ivy Leaguer.

He bounced around the minors for a few years until the Red Sox called him up last month.

He hasn’t exactly lit it up in the majors, but last night he belted his first two MLB homeruns to keep the Sox fighting another day.

