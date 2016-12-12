Washington Redskins come up with huge, game-saving sack to keep playoff hopes alive

The Washington Redskins are alive in the NFC playoff race, thanks to a big play from linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.

Trailing the Redskins 27-22, Carson Wentz and the Eagles were moving the ball down the field with ease, hoping to score the game-winning touchdown.

But on second-and-10, with 20 seconds left, Kerrigan sacked Wentz and stripped the ball. The Redskins recovered to win the game.

It was a huge moment for Washington. After two straight losses, a loss to the Eagles would have dropped Washington to 6-6-1 on the season, making them long-shots for the playoffs. Instead, at 7-5-1, the Redskins are only 1.5 games behind the Giants, who face the NFC-leading Cowboys Sunday night, and still in the thick of the Wild Card race with three games remaining.

Meanwhile, the loss dropped the Eagles to 5-8, eliminating them from the playoffs. The Eagles have lost six of their last seven games.

