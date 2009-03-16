Ryan Kavanaugh Wants Anarchists in Rogues' Clothing

The New York Post gets all gushy over Ryan Kavanaugh, calling him the “red-headed, white-hot” movie exec trying to turn his newly-acquired Rogue Studios into a multimedia teen brand.

So, while continuing to position Rogue as an answer for the teens’ need for “anarchy, edgy, anti-establishment” movies, he also plans to sell them crap, and a lot of it.

There’ll be:

•A clothing line. Every blossoming anarchist needs to dress the part, and Kavanaugh wants to sell it in stores such as John Varvatos or Diesel.

•A social network, called Roguelife.com so the blossoming anarchists can stay in touch.

•A big sponsor presence at teen-focused events like the Coachella music festival or KROQ Weenie Roast in Los Angeles, for instance. There’ll even be buses painted with scenes from Rogue movies to chauffeur kids between events.

•Oh yeah, and some creative stuff, too, such as leveraging Rogue’s content for video games and developing television shows under the studio’s banner.

