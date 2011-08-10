HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hollywood Producer Lists Malibu Beach House For $10.5 Million

Ryan Kavanaugh, the Relativity Media CEO who has made dozens of movies, including this summer’s “Cowboys and Aliens,” has just listed his oceanfront Malibu home for $10.5 million (via Realtor.com).



The beach house has two bedrooms, four bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

It sits on .15 acres and has two decks with stunning ocean views.

Kavanaugh, whose credits also include “Zombieland” and the upcoming American version of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” irked neighbours several years ago when, after receiving his helicopter pilot’s licence, insisted on landing on the nearby Sofitel Hotel’s emergency-only helicopter pad.

