Carolina Player Takes Out Full Page Ad Promising That The Panthers Will Win The Super Bowl

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The 2012 NFL season is just a few months away, and currently the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers are the favourites to win Super Bowl XLVII.That didn’t stop veteran Carolina Panthers centre Ryan Kalil from promising fans in Charlotte that the upstart Panthers — a team that went 6-10 last year — would win the Super Bowl this coming February.



Kalil took out a full page advertisement in the Charlotte Observer today to write an inspirational letter to fans, and this is what it said:

Why the Carolina Panthers will win Super Bowl XLVII.

Because we have to.

For eighteen years we’ve wanted, hoped and tried…

But no more.

A moment is upon us, where dreams become beliefs and yearning becomes conviction.

How do I know?

Because I’ve seen it.

Look closely and you’ll see it, too. You’ll see July 1st, 1993, when 40,000 of you bought club seats, licenses and luxury boxes, financing the construction of our stadium in a single day.

You’ll see October of that same year, when the NFL owners unanimously selected Carolina as the league’s 29th franchise.

You’ll see two decades of seasons bad and good. But never of greatness.

Now, look closer.

At the daunting, unpaved path ahead, lined with detours, naysayers, and walls which seem insurmountable. But not for you. You’ll ignore what you hear and break through ANYTHING that stands in your way. Because you see what’s at the end of this…

Victory.

One hundred-per cent, sterling silver victory. The Lombardi trophy. And it reads:

CAROLINA PANTHERS — SUPER BOWL XLVII CHAMPIONS!

Sincerely,

Ryan Kalil

According to the Observer, Kalil didn’t tell anyone within the Panthers organisation about the ad because he “didn’t want to be talked out of it,” which is what rational people would have done. The Panthers are certainly in the mix for a playoff spot this year, but are a long way from being Super Bowl contenders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.