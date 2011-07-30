Ryan Howard’s $23 Million Florida Mansion Will Feature A Venice-Style Canal

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org

Philadelphia Phillies first-baseman Ryan Howard is building a 17,500-square-foot beachfront palace in Belleair Shore, Florida.But Howard’s plans have hit a snag in the form of a town ordinance mandating that construction projects be completed within 24 months of a permit being issued.



“You can’t build that size house, on that lot, on the ocean, in that time frame,” Belleair mayor John Robertson said at a town meeting on July 19. “A really solid contractor could do it in about three years.”

Both Howard’s people and the town are working to amend the ordinance so the palace can be built.

The $23-million project comes with some astounding features.

According to the Belleair Bee, the house will have a “Venice-style lazy river running from the swimming pool underneath a series of bridges,” in addition to a bowling alley with breakaway walls.

The property is just 10 miles from the Phillies spring training home in Clearwater.

Derek Jeter also owns a 30,000-square-foot mansion in the general Tampa area. But it only cost $7.7 million, and there’s no canals to speak of.

