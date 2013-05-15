How To Lie, Cheat And Manipulate Your Way To Social Media Dominance

Ryan Holiday is a media mastermind, at least the way he tells it.



The college drop-out quit school at 19 but went on to become a PR advisor to Linkin Park and Tucker Max. He’s best known as the main PR person for American Apparel.

At 25, Ryan authored his first book, called Trust Me, I’m Lying: Confessions of a Media Manipulator.

The book details Holiday’s experience with the media business, particularly, “how blogs like Gawker, BuzzFeed, and The Huffington Post drive the media agenda” and how bloggers are “slaves to money, technology, and deadlines.”

Holiday believes that, if you’re cynical enough, you can shape much of what the public reads, sees, and watches, especially online.

The following is a slideshow excerpt of his book, published with permission from Holiday.

