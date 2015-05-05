Ryan Gosling just joined Vine and fans are going nuts over his first post

America’s favourite heartthrob just joined Vine.

Welcome, Ryan Gosling! The internet has been waiting for you.

Gosling wasted no time and uploaded his first 6-second video this evening as the rest of the world was fixated on the Met Ball’s red carpet.

The video already has 700,000 loops in its first hour, and that number is rapidly climbing.

Here’s his first post, and we hope it’s not his last:





[h/t Kevin O’Keefe]

