NO JOKE: Ryan Gosling Breaks Up Street Fight In New York City (VIDEO)

Photo: youtube.com

A fight randomly breaking out in New York City isn’t always that surprising.Unless, that is, it involves a surprise appearance by a tank top-clad Ryan Gosling.



Video of a fight over a street vendor’s art for sale made the rounds on the internet Monday with a cameo by Gosling.

As the two men fight in the middle of a street crosswalk, Gosling appears out of nowhere to assist in stopping them.

The real hero here, however, is the girl behind the camera who completely loses it after realising it’s “that guy from The Notebook.”

Watch below.

(via BuzzFeed)

