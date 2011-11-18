Protesters Have Occupied Time Inc. Because They Think Ryan Gosling Should Have Been Named Sexiest Man Alive

Add another cause to the Occupy roster.



Concerned citizens are protesting People magazine’s decision to name Bradley Cooper the Sexiest Man Alive instead of Ryan Gosling.

Buzzfeed is tweeting live from the scene, which, hilariously, now has a police presence. Or just a cop standing around.

The “protesters” appear to be wearing masks of Ryan Gosling’s face, and they chanted, “1, 2, 3, 4, Bradley Cooper is a bore, 5, 6, 7, 8, Ryan Gosling’s super great.”

Believe it or not, this demonstration is just the tip of the good-looking iceberg. There’s also a petition on Change.org that also seeks to establish Gosling as the Sexiest Man Alive. (Via USA Today)

Occupy everything.

