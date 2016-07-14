Ryan Gosling sings and plays the piano in the trailer for his new movie, 'La La Land'

Summit Entertainment Walking in the ‘city of stars.’

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are off on a romantic journey in “La La Land.”

The two actors reunited for their third movie, this time the romantic musical “La La Land.”

Gosling portrays a jazz pianist who falls for an aspiring actress played by Stone. The two struggle to juggle their relationship while pursuing their dreams in Hollywood and dealing with the rejection that comes with it.

The trailer offers the first sound of Gosling singing and performing the film’s original song, “City of Stars,” which is now available for download and on streaming services.

“La La Land” is directed by Damien Chazelle, who also directed “Whiplash, and also stars J.K. Simmons, John Legend, and Finn Wittrock.

The movie is set to open at the Venice Film Festival August 31 and will land in theatres December 2.

Watch the full trailer below:

