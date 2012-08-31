Ryan Gosling To Make Directorial Debut With 'How To Catch A Monster'

Gosling wrote teh script he will also direct next spring.

Actor, screenwriter, director—is there anything Ryan Gosling can’t do?Gosling begins directing his first feature film, “How To Catch A Monster”—which he also wrote!—in the spring of 2013, according to a new press release on Deadline.



The film will reunite Gosling with his “Drive” co-star and “Mad Men” actress, Christina Hendricks, who will play the leading role of Billy, a single mother of two.

The modern day sci-fi fairytale involves elements of both the underworld and underwater world.

“We responded immediately to Ryan’s script, and look forward to nurturing the next phase of his career,” said Michel Litvak, who is helping to finance the project through Bold Films.

Gosling is also working alongside his “Drive” producer Marc Platt, who released a statement saying:He [Gosling] has composed a beautifully haunting script and has a very clear vision of how he will bring it to life. His ability to draw audiences into his world as an actor will serve him well as a filmmaker.

Gosling can next be seen in “The Place Beyond The Pines,” starring alongside Bradley Cooper and his real-life girlfriend, Eva Mendes.

