Watch Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dance and sing in the first trailer for 'La La Land'

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are dancing their way to Oscar season.

The duo is reuniting in “La La Land,” a new movie musical about the relationship and careers of an aspiring actress (Stone) and a jazz pianist (Gosling) who are both trying to make it big. It seems comparable to Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years.”

The film will open the Venice Film Festival in August and premiere nationwide on December 16, the heart of Oscar-season release dates. It’s also the same day “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” happens to be scheduled for, which could cause some fighting at the box office.

In the debut trailer, Gosling sings “City of Stars” over a montage of clips showing the couple’s romance, attempts at success, and the struggles that ensue. Gosling previously showed off his vocal chops in “Blue Valentine.”

“La La Land” also stars Finn Wittrock, Rosemarie DeWitt, J.K. Simmons, and John Legend, who can be seen briefly in the trailer.

The film re-teams Simmons with his “Whiplash” director Damien Chazelle. Chazelle showed he could successfully helm a compelling music-driven narrative with the 2014 Oscar darling, so a daring project like “La La Land” is likely to not disappoint.

Venice Film Festival artistic director Alberto Barbera gives the film high praise.

“[The film] does not merely reinvent the musical genre, it gives it a brand new start,” he told IndieWire. “If ‘Whiplash’ was the revelation of a new filmmaker, ‘La La Land’ is his definitive, albeit precocious, consecration among the great directors of Hollywood’s new firmament.”

