Woman Sues 'Drive' Distributors Because The Movie Wasn't Enough Like 'Fast And Furious'

Know how sometimes a movie’s trailer is better than the movie itself?Next time it happens, sue somebody.



Sarah Deming, from Michigan, is suing the distributors of “Drive,” which stars Ryan Gosling, for its “misleading” trailer, which she claims is in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the complaints listed in Deming’s lawsuit include:

Drive was promoted as very similar to Fast and Furious, when in actuality, it wasn’t.

“Drive bore very little similarity to a chase, or race action film, for reasons including but not limited to Drive having very little driving in the motion picture.”

“Extreme gratuitous defamatory dehumanizing racism directed against members of the Jewish faith.”

OK, that last one is strange. But the real issue here is clear:

It was neither fast, nor furious — there wasn’t enough driving and Vin Diesel was no where to be seen.

So, what she exactly is she looking for?

Deming wants her ticket refunded, and a notice to the public of the film’s “extreme gratuitous defamatory racism, and promotion of violence, directed against members of the Jewish faith.”

But we’re guessing she’d settle for coffee with Ryan Gosling.

