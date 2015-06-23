Ryan Gosling is furious with Costco

REUTERS/Yves Herman Director Ryan Gosling poses during a photocall for the film ‘Lost River’ in competition for the category ‘Un Certain Regard’ at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014.

Ryan Gosling is attacking Costco for alleged animal abuse at one of its egg suppliers.

Gosling wrote a letter to Costco CEO Craig Jelinek regarding the alleged mistreatment, which was recorded in an undercover video released earlier this month.

“Video footage revealed abhorrent cruelty including rows upon rows of birds confined in filth-laden cages with the mummified corpses of their cage-mates — eating, sleeping, defecating, and laying eggs on top of dead birds — and hens’ wings, legs, and necks trapped in the corroded wires of their battery cages,” Gosling writes. “It is appalling that Costco has been selling these eggs with deceptive labelling on cartons featuring graphics of birds living out in a green pasture.”

We reached out to Costco for comment and will update when we hear back.

The retailer has previously defended the supplier — Hillandale Farms of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania — that is depicted in the video.

The warehouse club said it’s inspections “confirmed for us that Hillandale is behaving appropriately,” according to a statement provided to CBS News.

However, Costco added that “Hillandale has identified some areas in which it believes it can improve, including process improvement and more training for its employees.”

