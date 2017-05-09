Ryan Gosling is looking for answers in the stunning trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049'

Thirty-five years after Ridley Scott’s dazzling adaptation of the Philip K. Dick novel hit the big screen and became a sci-fi classic, a “Blade Runner” sequel is coming this fall, and its first official trailer is now here.

Ryan Gosling plays the new Blade Runner, Officer K, with Harrison Ford returning as the one from three decades ago, Rick Deckard. The futuristic Los Angeles is brought to life this time by “Arrival” director Denis Villeneuve and legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins (the two worked previously on “Prisoners” and “Sicario”).

The trailer has a familiar synthesized score that pays homage to the original movie, and the visuals look to be as lush as anything Deakins has done (and that’s saying something).

Watch the trailer below. The movie opens in theatres October 6.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.