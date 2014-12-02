Ryan Fitzpatrick's Son Shows Off His Maths Skills In Adorable Texans Press Conference

Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who’s a Harvard graduate, seems to have passed his intelligence onto his son Brady.

Fitzpatrick brought his two sons and their friend to the podium after his huge, six-touchdown outing Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans.

At the podium, Fitzpatrick introduced his kids, then beckoned Brady over to put him “on the spot.”

Fitzpatrick told a reporter to give Brady two numbers between 90 and 99 to multiply, and then use a calculator to double-check Brady’s maths. The reporter gave Brady 93 and 97.

After a brief pause, Brady said “9,012.” The reporter checked the maths and verified it was the right answer.

Fitzpatrick then yelled “Boom!” and walked off the stage saying something about “Rain Man.”

Watch the cute video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.