Ryan Fitzpatrick had the perfect response when asked why he wears his wedding band during games

Ryan Fitzpatrick caused a bit of buzz when some on social media noticed that he was wearing his wedding band during the New York Jets’ “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

After the 37-31, Fitzpatrick was asked about wearing the ring.

After first explaining that he always wears the ring, he was asked why.

“Because I love my wife,” Fitzpatrick said just before kissing his ring.

Perfect.

Here is the video via ESPN.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.